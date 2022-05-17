Search

17 May 2022

Tipperary people to join annual Afri Famine Walk this Saturday

It is still not too late to register for the Mayo event

Tipperary people to join annual Afri Famine Walk this Saturday

Tipperary people to join annual Afri Famine Walk this Saturday

Reporter:

news reporter

17 May 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

After 3 decades on the road and two years online (due to Covid) the Famine Walk returns to Mayo on Saturday, May 21st 2022.

Retracing the steps of several hundred people who made this journey in search of food during An Gorta Mór, walkers will make their way through the spectacular Doolough Valley in the course of this iconic journey. Walk leaders this year include Catherine Connolly TD, author and activist Robbie McVeigh and Community Worker Homayoon Shiraz.

Music will be provided by Co. Mayo-based musician Patrick O'Laoghaire. This year Afri’s late patron Desmond Tutu will be remembered, as will Afri friend, the late great songwriter Pete St. John.

The famine walk began in 1988 and has been led in the past by figures like Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Christy Moore, journalist John Pilger, Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi, actor Gabriel Byrne, Michael Davitt’s granddaughter Gráinne, and Kim Phuc, the Vietnamese woman who was pictured as a child in that iconic photo where she ran from a napalm attack.

Speaking in advance of this year’s Afri Coordinator Joe Murray says interest in the annual walk is strong this year, including a large number of registrations from people in County Tipperary.

“So many of us were disappointed to miss out on this unique event during the lockdowns. This is a walk like no other, abounding in memory, music, history, solidarity and spectacular beauty: retracing the steps of the dispossessed of the past and forging solidarity with the banished and oppressed today There is a real sense of anticipation and excitement as we return to the spectacular Doolough Valley for Famine Walk 2022, marking 175 years since Black '47. The walk is an expression of remembrance and solidarity, recalling those who died during An Gorta Mór and in solidarity with those experiencing similar suffering today. This year we remember especially those oppressed by war in Ukraine as well as in the many other 'ignored' wars around the world. Our walk is a statement of our intent to continue to work to eliminate war from the face of the earth".

Once again, this year, walkers will gather in Louisburgh for conversation, talks and music before being ferried by bus to the start of the 18km walk.

Registration is via www.Eventbrite.ie, www.Afri.ie or by contacting Afri (01-8384204 admin@afri.ie)


Link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/afri-famine-walk-2022-sat-may-21-in-co-mayo-tickets-325178085407

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media