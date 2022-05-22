Search

22 May 2022

Padre Pio pilgrimage all set to return to Holycross

It's been almost three years since the pilgrimage was celebrated at the famous and historic Holycross Abbey

Archbishop of Cashel and Emly Kieran O'Reilly will celebrate Mass as part of the Padre Pio pilgrimage in Holycross



Reporter:

news reporter

22 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Ancient and historic Holycross Abbey is looking forward to throwing open the doors in welcome to devotees of Padre Pio when the annual pilgrimage returns on Sunday May 29 - but after a three year hiatus.


Covid 19 put paid to the pilrgimage for the last two years and it was a day which was missed greatly in the calendar of the Abbey and of those many people who have great faith in Padre Pio.


Thousands of pilgrims have flocked to the Abbey down through the years for the special day of celebration with the Padre Pio Gardens and the Stations of the Cross being a particular attraction.


Padre Pio has a very strong following in Ireland. The Italian Franciscan Capuchin, friar, priest, stigmatist, and mystic is venerated as a saint in the Catholic Church. Born Francesco Forgione, he was given the name of Pius when he joined the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin.


Padre Pio became famous for exhibiting stigmata for most of his life, thereby generating much interest and controversy. He was both beatified (1999) and canonized (2002) by Pope John Paul II. Many devotees have reported being cured by praying to Padre Pio and by being touched by his vestments and gloves, a number of which are in Ireland. There have also been reports of many appearances by Padre Pio many years after his death and he was also known as the padre who achieved bi-location -ie appearing at different locations at the same time.


Rev Fr Celsus Tierney, PP, Holycross and Ballycahill said: “It’s good to be able to offer again the opportunity to host the annual St. Pio National Pilgrimage here at the Abbey. We are privileged to be associated with St. Pio and honoured to have the Stations of the Cross especially commissioned to honour his memory here with us.


“Ireland today needs people of faith to give witness after the example of St. Pio to generations who do not have the conviction of previous times. I know that many people still have great devotion to St. Pio in their own lives and in the lives of their family and friends. After the experience of the last three years of the covid pandemic and with the current upheaval in Europe, prayer is never more needed,” he said.


The programme for the day is as follows:


1.30pm - Public recitation of the Rosary.
1.45pm - Stations of the Cross.
2.30pm - Sacrament of the Sick.
3.00pm - Concelebrated Mass. Chief Celebrant: Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly
4.00pm - Conclusion and Final Blessing.


Further information, at 0504-43124 (Office Hours: Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4pm, closed for lunch from 1pm to 2pm) or email at hbparishoffice@gmail.com


As has been the case for many years, local parishioners will be on hand to assist with the celebrations.
All are welcome to come along.

