29 Jul 2022

Nenagh Drama and Arts Summer Camp for children aged 7-12

Summer Fun: Let your child unleash their creativity in Nenagh

Nenagh Drama and Arts Summer Camp for children aged 7-12

Nenagh Drama & Arts Summer Camp with Altitude Arts & Class Act Acting, August 2 – 6, at 11.30am

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jul 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Let your child unleash their creativity! Join us in Nenagh Arts Centre for some fun with drama, games, mask making, puppetry, clowning, photography and lots more!


The Nenagh Drama & Arts Summer Camp is running from Tuesday, August 2 - Saturday, August 6, from 11.30am - 3.30pm.


Suitable for ages 7-12. Tickets are €99.
Meanwhile, why not be part of our Children's Council?


We are currently in the middle of planning this year's Spleodar Halloween Arts Festival and can't wait to share all the exciting events and workshops we have in store, more about that in September.
But right now we want to let you know about a unique opportunity.


We are looking for creative young people aged 8-12 years to be members of our Children's Council.
The Council will help us make curatorial decisions for the 2023 festival programme, through fun workshops and attending festival events.


If you think this sounds like something your child would like to be involved in, click on the button below to email Catherine and find out more.


Please include the following information: Child's Name and Age and Parent/Guardian's Name and contact phone number.

Local News

