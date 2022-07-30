Search

30 Jul 2022

Visual Breath 2022 exhibition by Cathy Walsh at the Source in Thurles

Visual Breath is opening on Friday next, August 5, and runs until September 5 during library opening times

Artist Cathy Walsh

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

The Visual Breath Exhibition by Cathy Walsh is a selection of large paintings exploring the theme of water.


“It has become an all consuming subject of my work,” says Cathy.


Water acts as a mirror of our visual world, its reflective and yet at times transparent quality creates visual images and snapshots of a moment in time. These moments which I often refer to as primal moments are never to be repeated exactly the same ever again. Imagery reflected on the surface, calm and perfect in its mimic of reality, the next distorted due to movement and rippling of the surface.


When conditions are right, water has a transparency allowing light to penetrate the surface, casting highlights and patterns over rocks and surfaces. This enigmatic vision of imagery under the surface has influenced a number of my paintings.


The impact of these paintings on viewers is one of serenity and calm, and so I used the title Visual Breath as an expression of their visual language.


Artist
Cathy Walsh is a Tipperary Visual Artist from Carrick-on-Suir. A graduate in Fine Art and a fully qualified Art Teacher. Her main interest is nature and primarily for now, the subject of water. The creative process for her work is done through photography and observation.


Cathy creates large canvases that have a big impact on the viewer. Her work is mainly done through Oil or Acrylic.


Compositionally, Cathy zooms in on an aspect of the landscape and water, and through this close focus the result can at times be quite abstract in its imagery. Her work has a hypnotic and calming affect on the viewer.


Visual Breath by Cathy Walsh in The Source Library Gallery, Thurles, is opening on Friday next, August 5, and runs until September 5 during library opening times.

