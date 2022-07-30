Visual Breath 2022 exhibition by Cathy Walsh at the Source in Thurles

Artist Cathy Walsh
The Visual Breath Exhibition by Cathy Walsh is a selection of large paintings exploring the theme of water.
“It has become an all consuming subject of my work,” says Cathy.
Water acts as a mirror of our visual world, its reflective and yet at times transparent quality creates visual images and snapshots of a moment in time. These moments which I often refer to as primal moments are never to be repeated exactly the same ever again. Imagery reflected on the surface, calm and perfect in its mimic of reality, the next distorted due to movement and rippling of the surface.
When conditions are right, water has a transparency allowing light to penetrate the surface, casting highlights and patterns over rocks and surfaces. This enigmatic vision of imagery under the surface has influenced a number of my paintings.
The impact of these paintings on viewers is one of serenity and calm, and so I used the title Visual Breath as an expression of their visual language.
Artist
Cathy Walsh is a Tipperary Visual Artist from Carrick-on-Suir. A graduate in Fine Art and a fully qualified Art Teacher. Her main interest is nature and primarily for now, the subject of water. The creative process for her work is done through photography and observation.
Cathy creates large canvases that have a big impact on the viewer. Her work is mainly done through Oil or Acrylic.
Compositionally, Cathy zooms in on an aspect of the landscape and water, and through this close focus the result can at times be quite abstract in its imagery. Her work has a hypnotic and calming affect on the viewer.
Visual Breath by Cathy Walsh in The Source Library Gallery, Thurles, is opening on Friday next, August 5, and runs until September 5 during library opening times.
From left, Bartley Burke, Michael Conroy, Keith Hamilton and Vincent Burke with the Clonmel Community Mosaic
Olympic medalist Annalise Murphy setting out on the TT course for the Irish National Championships hosted by North Tipperary Wheelers Picture: Coolbawn Studios
Sean Curran, with Toomevara's Kevin McCarthy keeping tabs on him, goes on the attack for Mullinahone in the opening round of the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship in Thurles.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.