Charity cycle raises over €256,000 for Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland

The annual Down Syndrome Ireland charity cycle Tour de Munster has been celebrated for its phenomenal success after raising €256,404 for Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland in 2018.

Since its inception in 2001, Tour de Munster has continued to raise much needed funds and awareness for a number of worthy charities, and 2018 was no exception.

The charity cycle raised a phenomenal €256,404 in total for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland and individual beneficiaries. This year brings the total raised for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland since the partnership began above the €2.3 million mark and €2.78 million since the tour started in 2001.

This is the ninth successive year that DSI has been the main beneficiary of the popular charity cycle. Cyclists also had the option to select their own beneficiary and raise funds and awareness for it. The incredible sum raised was announced, and a cheque presented to DSI and individual beneficiaries at a special celebratory event attended by cyclists, branch members, and their families at Clayton Hotel Silver Springs in Cork on Saturday, December 1.

PICTURE: Fiona McKennedy, Nenagh, Michelle Costello, Borris-in-Leigh, and Maya Gillick, Nenagh, with Santa Claus at the Tour de Munster 2018 cheque presentation at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs in Cork on Saturday, December 1

This year’s charity cycle saw over 120 amateur cyclists travel over 600km through the six counties of Munster from August 9th – 12th, supported by friends, family and the many volunteers who fundraised along the route. Each cyclist covered their own expenses, so all funds raised go directly to DSI and the individual beneficiaries. Sean Kelly, a dedicated supporter of Tour de Munster, once again took to the roads of Munster with the group for the full four days of the Tour, covering an average of 150 km per day through the beautiful towns and villages of Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare, Kerry.

Paul Sheridan who established Tour de Munster in 2001 was once again blown away by the support the tour received. Speaking at the cheque presentation, Paul said “I couldn’t be any prouder of everyone involved and their efforts to raise awareness and funds for these fantastic charities. So many people have contributed in whatever way they can to raise this incredible amount of money for DSI’s Munster branches as well as a number of individual beneficiaries and it truly is fantastic. None of this would be possible without the dedication and efforts. We are very grateful to the many companies and the public who have supported the Tour in the past 18 years, in particular this year’s main sponsor, Nightline Delivers, who continue to back us year upon year.”

The funds raised for the Munster branches off DSI will be shared among their six branches to fund services for people with Down Syndrome. Phil Keohane, Tour de Munster Branch Liaison Officer and cycle participant thanked all those who supported this year’s tour, “I’d like to thank all involved for their incredible dedication and hard work, their tremendous fundraising work and awareness campaign improves the lives of so many Munster families, and this is what makes Tour de Munster so special. Tour de Munster really is an amazing experience and so many friendships have been formed between the organisation, the families and the cyclists. We can’t express our thanks and gratitude enough.”

The individual groups that benefited from the 2018 Tour de Munster are West Cork Down Syndrome Support Group, The Alzheimer's Association of Ireland, the Lavanagh Centre, Tipperary Warriors and A Little Lifetime Foundation (ALLF), Friendly Call Cork and Cork Simon Community.

Special thanks was also given to this year’s media partners - Irish Examiner, Clare FM, Tipp FM, RedFM and WLRFM. For more information on Tour de Munster and DSI log onto to www.tourdemunster.com and www.downsyndrome.ie.