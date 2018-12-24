Gingergirl: Impress party guests with delicious deep fried brie

Welcome to all about food. Fancy some delicious party snacks? Look no further!

It is a good idea to offer something a little different after the festive feasting that has taken place over the week previous, after all, no one is going to thank you for sandwiches, cold cuts or mince pies!

I always have Brie in my fridge over the Christmas and New Year period for a tasty snack when friends call by - I simply pop the deep fried cheese in the middle of a large platter with little bowls of chilli jam, spiced cranberry chutney and tomato salsa dotted around and it is always a big hit!

Deep fried Brie with Salsa

Serves 6

Approx 800ml of vegetable oil

400g of Brie, cut into wedges

200g of plain flour

200g of fine breadcrumbs

3 eggs, beaten

Salad leaves

Instructions

* Heat the oil in a deep, heavy-bottomed saucepan until a breadcrumb sizzles and turns brown when dropped into it (please do be careful hot oil can be dangerous and must not be left unattended).

* Dredge the Brie wedges in the flour, then dip into the beaten egg, then dip into the breadcrumbs. Dip into the egg and breadcrumbs once more to ensure a full coating. Deep-fry the wedges in the hot oil for three to four minutes, or until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper.

And finally

* To make the salsa, mix together one large ripe tomato, two finely chopped spring onions, a handful of fresh parsley, one green chilli – deseeded and finely chopped and the juice of one lime. Season and serve.

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients.

