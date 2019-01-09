Mo Chara: Forever homes needed for Mabel and for Kudo

My Fair Mabel

Mabel is a gorgeous 3 year old girl. She is simply stunning, she has the typical coat and colouring of a Llewelyn Setter but is only the size of a Springer Spaniel. She is a true lady.

This beautiful, placid girl came to us from North Tipperary pound a few months ago. She was skin and bones with a belly full of pups. Mabel’s babies were born and reared at the rescue and now it is time for this glorious girl to find a home of her own.

Mabel is the gentlest soul you could hope to meet, she is brilliant with kids and adults, and she is excellent with other dogs of all sizes. I am sure she would adapt well to any home given just a little time and patience. She is very manageable on a lead and her general manners are very good.

Mabel is looking for a home where she will finally get the TLC she deserves! She is seeking a family who will allow her indoors to interact with them and to sleep safely. Her new garden must be secure to protect her from the dangers of roads and theft. She is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Any family, or even an individual, would be lucky to have this darling girl as a companion – she really is the fairest of them all!

Kudos for Kudo

Kudo is a handsome young Pitbull, almost 1 year old. He is such a loving, playful boy but he will need an experienced owner as he is a strong boy and is still learning his doggy manners!

Kudo loves people but as he is still a big, bouncy pup, he might be a bit overwhelming for small kids! Kudo can be a bit of a hooligan but he was never taught any better and we think he would flourish with an experienced owner to show him the ropes.

He can get quite excited with other dogs but a bit of socialisation and patience should combat this. He really is the quintessential big eejit at heart

Kudo is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Like Mabel, he is looking for a home where he will be allowed indoors with his new family to interact with them, to learn and to sleep safely. His new garden must also be secure to protect him from the dangers of roads and theft.

Upcoming Events

February 3 - Bake Sale - Thurles Cathedral – 10am-1pm

There will be no Bake Sale in January but the first Sunday of February will see our ever-popular bake sale return to Thurles Cathedral with a delicious range of home-made, freshly baked goods! Why not spoil yourself, your family or your friends by stopping by for a tasty treat?!