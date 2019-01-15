Tipperary's leading creative business to exhibit at Showcase 2019

Designers, craftspeople and manufacturers from throughout the province of Munster will present their latest collections at Showcase - Ireland’s Creative Expo® which returns to the RDS, Dublin from Sunday, January 20 to Wednesday, January 23.



Tipperary will be well represented by the following:

Brookfield Farm - Specialises in artisan food, based on the shores of Lough Derg, Brookfield Farm carefully produce wild flower honey, farm made beeswax candles and tender lambs

Cyril Cullen Porcelain - Cyril Cullen, a name and brand which was established over 50 years ago, is an award winning family business synonymous, worldwide with quality, design and innovation. Cyril is self-taught in both knitwear & porcelain design and production. He established his knitwear company in the 1960s and began designing and manufacturing Irish parian porcelain in the early 1980s. Cyril’s wife, Margie and their daughters, are all involved in the business in various capacities. The family home, design studios and retail outlet for both Cyril’s knitwear & porcelain collections are at Farney Castle near Holycross.

John Hanly & Co Ltd - Established in 1893, John Hanly & Co Ltd specialises in the manufacture of scarves, throws and fabrics in wool, cashmere, lambswool, mohair and natural fibres

Pretty Bowtique - Based in Carrick-on-Suir, Pretty Bowtique is a beautiful handcrafted hair accessories business for children. Busy mum of three Samantha Stuart is the designer and maker behind Pretty Bowtique where every cut, stitch and finishing touch is lovingly done by Samantha herself.

The Gifted Hand / The Turf Peat Incense Co - Is a family run Business in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and has been in operation for the past 18 years. It is run by husband and wife team John O'Brien, and Joannes Berkery.

Thomas Wollen Ceramics - Thomas Wollen works from his studio in Tipperary. He works in ceramics and is a leading Raku potter. This techinally difficult process makes each piece truely unique. Thomas is inspired by many cultures and much of his work has an Ethnic feel. His decorative, free standing and wall mounted raku ceramic pieces containing carved imagery of birds, wild flowers and the human form on the surface of the work.



Now in its 43rd year, Showcase is one of Ireland’s most important international trade fairs and will welcome trade buyers from 2,580 retail businesses from 26 countries worldwide. In 2018, attending buyers placed B2B sales orders of €23.9 million over the four days, an increase of 12.7% on the previous year, equating to annual revenues of €152.5 million for the exhibitors.

Showcase 2019 sees the premiere of the fashion film, Fí, directed by celebrated filmmaker Perry Ogden and styled by Paula Hughes. The word Fí means to weave a fabric or a story, and it was also used in old Irish to describe interlacing and closely knit communities. The film was commissioned by Showcase to highlight the breadth of creative and manufacturing talent in Ireland’s fashion and textile sector, which designs and creates the finest quality products that last, positively contributing to the idea of a circular economy while sustaining regional and rural communities all across Ireland. Fí features the work of over 20 designers and will be shown twice daily in the Minerva Suite at the RDS.



The Design Ireland area, presented by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI), in the Main Hall features over 70 leading Irish makers chosen by an independent selection panel of retailers for their innovation, craftsmanship and export potential. Ones to watch in Design Ireland this year include candle and gift producer Brookfield Farm, based in Co. Tipperary.

Specially curated category displays throughout the show present the Best Product Award winners along with an edited selection of the most interesting and innovative products at Showcase, designed to make sourcing easier for attending buyers.

Showcase is presented on behalf of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland with support from Enterprise Ireland in promoting the trade show internationally through their network of offices overseas, and the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide.

Through its network of 33 overseas offices, Enterprise Ireland’s international teams promote Showcase to buyers world-wide. Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Irish design is renowned internationally and Irish products hold a special appeal for an unrivalled quality that is earthed in tradition and unique heritage.



Showcase 2019 runs from Sunday, January 20 to Wednesday, January 23, 2019 and is for trade attendance only. For further details on the event or to register to attend, please visit www.showcaseireland.com