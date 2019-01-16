Talk in MacDonagh Museum on Tipperary founder of St Conleth's College

Bernard Sheppard, a native of Cloughjordan, founded the first ever private Catholic Secondary School in Ballsbridge in 1939. The school, called St Conleth's, is still in operation and now also caters for primary students. A talk on the career of Bernard Sheppard will be delivered in the MacDonagh Museum on Friday January 25 at 8.30pm by Liam Doran. All are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.