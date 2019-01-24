Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Volunteer work and New Year's resolutions

“I became involved with Mo Chara Animal Rescue almost 5 years ago when our family was searching for a new dog. My sister had decided she wanted a rescue dog and adopted a Schnauzer cross which we named Rocky. He soon fit into the family as if he was always there, his big brother adores him.

After realising the hard, dedicated work the volunteers were doing I wanted to find a way to help them in their work to rehome the rest of the less fortunate animals in their care. At the time they were running a jumble sale once a month to try to raise money to continue to do the work they were doing. As time went on and the sales became more successful I became a volunteer at the charity shop in Thurles. The time I spend working there makes me happy knowing I’m helping in my own way and I get to see first hand the generosity of the general public on a daily basis as they leave donations, toys and food into the shops along with stock for our sales.

I also enjoy the time I spend out at the kennels with the rescue dogs. I have learned a lot about different breeds, especially larger dogs, from my interactions with them. I would never have been around Huskies or Bully Breeds before and my days spent walking and playing with them have taught me they are just as lovable and sweet as the smaller dogs. I have also enjoyed all the fundraisers and fun days I have helped out with small things like making coffee, selling cakes and organising raffles. I especially like the Christmas Open Days where you get to see all the dogs who won't have a home for Christmas get to share a little festive joy and receive presents from the kind members of the public.

From now on I will always adopt from a rescue. I truly think they understand you have helped give them their second chance and have played a part in helping them find their “happily ever after”. If you have some free time and would like to help a very worthy cause we are always looking for volunteers at our charity shops. If you still want to help but don’t have the time we are constantly needing stock for our shops like clothing, cds, furniture, unused gift sets etc.”

Contact Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Tel: 087-6576022 / 087-2577182. Facebook: www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue