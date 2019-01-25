Changing lives: After 70 years on the move, Thurles Order of Malta show no sign of stopping

It was the simple toss of a coin over 50 years ago that led to Captain Dennis Jordan K.M devoting his life to the Order of Malta, representing his country at international games with the organisation and providing medical care and support to thousands of people the length and breadth of the country at every event from the Ploughing Championships to the Papal Mass and even Feile.

Now at 73 years of age, Dennis is one of only a handful of members of his local branch who has given more than two thirds of his life to the voluntary organisation.

After turning down a printing apprenticeship with the Tipperary Star, Dennis took up a role with W & T Avery Ltd in Thurles. A short time later he was offered a job at Erin Foods servicing weighing machines and equipment at the factory when the lure of his local Order of Malta branch came calling.

Picture: Captain Dennis Jordan K.M has devoted his life to the Order of Malta

“Erin Foods needed someone to qualify in first aid and there were just three of us eligible to do it. It came down to a toss of a coin and it’s dominated my life ever since,” says the Borrisoleigh born but Thurles bred Order of Malta veteran, who was also key to the development of a youth training programme for the organisation more than 20 years ago.

In September 2018, Thurles Order of Malta celebrated 70 years in the town, with its Cadet unit marking its fiftieth year in action. Today the local order shows no sign of stopping with 35 cadets (under 16 years) and nearly 50 in its adults unit.

“We have a waiting list for young people who want to join. We get a lot of people who want to go into first responder jobs, nursing, even medicine joining us because it provides a great education. You receive training to a very high standard. All walks of life have gained from their time with us.

“But I’ve no trouble asking former members who may have moved away to come back and volunteer with us or help at our training events,” he says, adding that he also volunteers on a weekly basis with the local Special Olympics club and Thurles Care.

Today Dennis, who is a fully trained EMT, teaches first aid at national and local levels, and was also part of a new programme delivering first aid training to new recruits at Templemore Garda College last year.

“My whole family grew up with the Order and my wife joined and became a Dame within the organisation. I've made great friends through it and when my wife passed away people came from all over to her funeral,” he says, adding that the opening of a Garden of Remembrance for past members was a central part of the units 70th anniversary last September.

In a career spanning five decades, Dennis says one of his most memorable call outs involved carrying a man who had broken his leg down Croagh Patrick.

“It took eight of us to stretcher him down,” he recalls, adding that in those days a unit was equipped with just an empty vehicle and a stretcher.

“Now we have state of the art ambulances with all equipment necessary to save a life and training to go with it,” he says.

In the early 1990’s, Thurles Order of Malta took on one of its biggest challenges when it was tasked with providing medical support for the famed Trip to Tipp.

“We were familiar with dealing with big crowds because we would have looked after Munster finals, we’d the All Ireland final in '84 so we had all that experience that other units wouldn’t have had. We were fortunate. We provided the ambulances and personnel, it was a great learning experience,” he says.

The organisation, which dates back to 1171, is a familiar sight at matches, festivals and all manner of public events in Ireland, with all members offering their time on a voluntary basis.

“We can’t charge but we do look for a donation if we are attending an event which goes back into running our services. We have to do a lot of fundraising including church gate collections. People can't understand why you do it for nothing but I'm not stopping. My grave is marked with the mark of the Order so I'll keep going. I made that commitment all those years ago and I intend to keep my promise as long as I can.”