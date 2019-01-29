Tipperary Tourism launches 2019 membership scheme

Tipperary Tourism board members officially launched Tipperary Tourism’s 2019 membership scheme today at St Patricks Well, Clonmel placing a spotlight on the amazing hidden gems dotted all across the Tipperary countryside.

2018 was a very productive year for Tipperary Tourism which saw the development of a thoroughly researched three-year marketing strategy which is available for members to use in their own businesses. Having commenced implementation of this strategy the following achievements have already been made: a significant digital presence has been developed across social media with a 40% growth in followers in the last six months alone; 99,000 copies of the beautifully illustrated Tipperary map, walking and Butler Trail brochures were distributed direct to our target markets; five new videos and a suite of stunning imagery were commissioned which are available to our members for use in their businesses; together with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland we welcomed 105 media and tour operators on familiarisation trips to the county, promotions across all platforms in 2018 have led to an increase in traffic to our website www.tipperary.com by 28%. Exciting news for 2019 is the redevelopment of the website.

Tipperary Tourism is a marketing and industry development group dedicated to promoting Tipperary as a major visitor destination in the domestic and international market place. Now in its 4th year, Tipperary Tourism is beginning to reap the benefits of having a dedicated Tourism entity to consolidate and drive tourism promotion and marketing for County Tipperary.

‘For most tourists, what really sells the destination to them isn’t just one thing, but the whole package’, said Luke Murtagh, Chairman of Tipperary Tourism, ‘It’s all about where they lay their heads, the food they eat, the sites, the activities, the people. Consider if we cross – promoted as businesses in the same way as on our social media profiles, what impact would Tipperary make on potential visitors? When we work together, we are not just promoting our own business, but the whole Tipperary Tourism experience. And together, we make a serious impact.’ Tipperary Tourism member Aoife O’Driscoll of Inspire Me Ireland recommends membership of Tipperary Tourism, ‘Tipperary Tourism membership has been a great asset to the team at InspireMe.ie. From networking opportunities with other Tipperary Tourism providers, to training and up skilling events, we have benefited significantly from the services and supports available for members of the scheme. We look forward to working with them again in 2019’

Details on how to become a Tipperary Tourism Member are available by email to tourism@tipperarycoco.ie or by phone to 0761065178.