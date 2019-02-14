My Tipperary Life: Thomas Grogan 

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

It would have to be a walk to the Rock of Cashel on a beautiful, sunny day. Nothing can compete with the atmosphere and view from the Rock at the height of summer. This would be followed by a stroll down the Main Street finishing up, of course, with a delicious ice cream and cappuccino from Grogan's Café and Ice Cream Parlour – home of Tipperary's best 99!

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

There have been numerous people who have made great contributions to the county over the years. These range from sports people and musicians to politicians and business people. It would be impossible to name just one. Hopefully, Tipperary Musical Society’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar will be a great success and contribute to the lives of people in Tipperary.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

As I was born and raised here, my earliest memories are, almost all, ‘Tipperary memories’. I can clearly remember my first stage as a performer when I was three years old. It was the counter in Grogan's corner shop where my grandmother, Teresa Grogan, would have me singing for customers as they did their shopping. The shop was a hub of activity and felt like the greatest stage in the world at the time!

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

It is, undoubtedly, the town of Cashel. It has everything: music, history, culture, sport and wonderful people.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

If I was to pick one aspect it would probably be the county’s wonderful history. Tipperary has a rich history, from the medieval structures of the Rock of Cashel to the brave operations of the volunteers in the War of Independence. The county has, more often than not, been to the forefront of historical events on this island.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

My favourite local author is Eamon Grogan. He has released a number of books, including Exiled by Evil and Ellen: A Story of Survival. They are all brilliant reads.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

In my opinion, the biggest challenge facing Tipperary is the ability to provide jobs and opportunities which will entice young people to stay in the county. With the county's position, it’s centrality in relation to all major cities and it’s transport links it should be promoted more as an attractive location for industry and multinationals.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

If I had the power, I’d move the whole country down to the Mediterranean to give us long, hot summers. As everyone always says: “Wouldn’t it be the perfect country, if only we had the weather?”

See Thomas Grogan as Jesus in Tipperary Musical Society’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which takes to the Tipperary Excel stage for a six night run, from Monday 18 to Saturday 23 February. Tickets on sale now, call 062 80520.

Monday: Stalls €15 Balcony €10

Tuesday-Saturday: Stalls €20 Balcony €15

Groups 4+ Balcony €10 any night