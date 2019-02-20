Fun photography night for Thurles Camera Club

Last Wednesday night February 13 we had a great night in the factory for our fun with photography night.

A big thanks to Lina Simoliuniene for organising the night and our beginners especially had a great time getting to know their cameras and proper settings and everyone did a bit of modeling on the night also!

Next week we will have speaker Denis Sweeney in with us from Kilkenny camera club talking about his photography and how he plays with light so it should be a great night so we hope to see everyone on the night.

Submission of photos for our next competition are due in no later than this Wednesday, February 20 and the theme is 'Environmental Portiture'.

Our beginners class will continue for the next few weeks and will run from 7.45pm to 8.25pm on Wednesday nights in Hayes Hotel at a charge of €5 per night. Thanks to Jim Troy for giving the class last week .

Keep up to date on our club website www.thurlescameraclub.com & also by following Thurles Camera Club on Facebook & Instagram.

We hold our weekly meetings every Wednesday at 8.30pm in Hayes Hotel, new members always welcome.