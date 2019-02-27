Gardening with James Vaughan: Tree Planting

Last weekend in my own garden I took the opportunity to plant a tree during a break in the weather. I planted the tree in a location where I thought a bit of seasonal colour was needed, especially in spring. We decided on planting an ornamental Cherry Blossom tree.

Cherry blossoms generally flower in April and the flowers only last for a few short weeks. But while the flowers are short-lived they are spectacular. The variety we planted was ‘Accolade’. This tree gives single, soft-pink flowers which last for several weeks. Many types of cherry blossoms come from Japan. Interestingly, Ireland shares the same latitudinal line as Japan. This is why cherry blossoms do so well in this country as do a lot of Japanese trees and shrubs.

Bare-Root Trees

There is still a little time to plant bare root trees including fruit trees. In our own garden we have some apple, plum and pear trees- all of which should do well in Ireland. Bare root trees are still available from many garden centres and plant nurseries.

There are several points to remember when planting a bare root tree. Firstly, dig a big enough hole. The hole needs to be big enough so that you do not need to twist or bend any of the roots. Position the tree at a level where all the roots are properly covered by soil. A bare-root tree will also need to be staked to keep it upright in strong winds. I usually use a simple round fencing post. I find that a 3-inch round fencing post is best. You will then need to secure the tree to the fencing post or stake. You can buy some neat tree ties in many garden centres. If finance is an issue you can always use a piece of old or damaged garden hose. You simple twist the hose around the tree and stake in a figure of 8. This not only secures the tree but also acts as a spacer or buffer between tree and stake.

Pot-Grown Trees

If you do not have time at the moment to plant a tree, there are other alternatives. For example, a pot-grown tree can be bought and planted at any time of the year. Pot grown trees can be planted when in full leaf. This is because they have been growing in the pot for some time. This ensures that the tree has a self-sufficient root system already established in the pot. It is a lovely idea, if you have the space, to plant a tree to commemorate an occasion. I myself have either gifted or planted trees for Christenings, Weddings, Anniversaries and as Remembrance.

I source all my trees and shrubs form Irish sources, where possible. One excellent source is Hillview Nurseries, based in Sixmilebridge. Tom Cusack has great quality bareroot trees and hedging available and at very competitive prices. Tom is available on : 087 4128507. Another supplier who have a great offering are FutureForests. They are based in Bantry, Co. Cork and they do offer a full postage service. Their phone number is 027 66176. You can always search online for the nearest garden centre or nursery to you.



Contact James by email: james.vaughan1020@gmail.com