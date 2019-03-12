Beloved pets missing in Tipperary

Two Rottweiler’s have been missing since Saturday, March 9 and were last seen around the Burncourt/Kilcoran area in Co Tipperary. One male and one female. They are called Diesel (male) who is around the age of 4/5 years and Bailey (female) around 9/10 months. The female has a tale and the male doesn’t. Both black with brown above the eyes and around the mouth and paws. Both dogs are microchipped and wearing chain collars. Male is slightly bigger than the female. If anyone has any information or has seen them, please contact 0871467558 or 0872714582.