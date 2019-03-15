Tipperary castle to appear on American TV

Travelzoo, an American TV Production Company, visited Farney Castle near Holycross on March 16 to interview Cyril Cullen and conduct a film tour of the Castle. This will be broadcast across a range of American TV Stations, including Fox, NBC, ABC, CNN, and CBS. Gabe Saglie is the presenter and Paul Daniels is the cameraman. Farney Castle is unique in that it is the only Butler Castle occupied as a family home and the Cullen family are eagerly looking forward to the visit.

This stunning aerial picture shows the Castle and its surrounds in all its glory

The first castle was built at Farney in 1185 and this would have been a timbered structure.

The present round tower was built in 1495 by Thomas Butler, 7th Earl of Ormond and it was part of a defensive system created by the Butlers to protect their land in Tipperary.

The Butlers were in Farney Castle for 500 years, but in 1536 the castle was confiscated by King Henry VIII of England.

He returned the lands again to the Butlers in 1538 when he married Anne Boleyn who was the daughter of James, 3rd Earl of Ormond.

Subsequently the castle was occupied for short periods by two other English monarchs namely King James I from 1617 - 1625 and King George I from 1716 - 1721.

The castle is also home to the Irish international designer, Cyril Cullen, where his famous handmade knitwear designs and fine porcelains are produced and sold in the castle shop.