'Irish Dolls in London' group take part in the city's St Patrick's Day parade

Gemma Hayde, daughter of Gerard and Myra Hayde, Rosegreen, Co Tipperary, is pictured with her friend Gemma Coyle from Armagh at the St Patrick's Day parade in London. The ladies set up a social events meet up group for Irish girls in London last July. They have over 700 girls in the group and organise events and meet up on a regular basis. They have built a little Irish community in London. There are women from all over Ireland of all different ages in the group. The group enjoyed walking in the saint Patrick's day parade in London as it was a huge honour! Their page can be found on Facebook Irish Dolls in London for any girls looking to move over and make some friends and need advice etc!