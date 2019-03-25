Volunteers across Tipperary to support Make-A-Wish Ireland’s Wish Day

Wish Day, supported by Mitsubishi Electric Ireland, will take place on Friday, March 29 with more than 700 volunteers nationwide supporting the annual fundraising campaign of Make-A-Wish Ireland, the charity that grants the wishes of children living with life threatening illnesses. Volunteers all across Tipperary will support a bag packing fundraising campaign in Tesco Cashel, Thurles and Clonmel to support Wish Day. Now in its seventh year, the annual fundraising event will see volunteers bag packing in more than 65 Tesco supermarkets nationwide and collecting donations on streets around the country as well as hosting other support events to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Making wishes come true can have a hugely positive impact on a child and their families, giving strength, hope and joy. Research shows that children who have wishes granted are more likely to build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a serious illness. Make-A-Wish does not receive any government funding and is solely dependent on the generosity of the public to continue granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses in Ireland.

Make-A-Wish Ireland CEO, Susan O’Dwyer said, “Wish Day is a day where we can all help make wishes come true for children living with life-threatening illnesses. We are hugely dependent on the generosity of the Irish public. Make-A-Wish has granted more than 2,400 wishes for Irish children since 1992 which would not be possible without the help of men, women and children around Ireland. Also, sincere thanks to Mitsubishi Electric Ireland for their support of Wish Day. Our goal is to grant the wish of every eligible child in Ireland, bringing hope and happiness to seriously ill children and their families by uniting and inspiring communities. Get involved by supporting your local fundraisers or donating online now at www.makeawish.ie.”

According to Make-A-Wish Ireland, children's wishes can range from being a princess for the day or meeting their hero, to going on a once-in-a-lifetime family holiday. Wherever possible, the child’s family is invited to share in the wish experience, creating lasting memories for the family, the wider local community and all of those involved in granting the wish.

A bag packing fundraising campaign will take place in Tesco stores across the country this Wish Day, Friday, March 29. There will also be on-street collections. 100% of proceeds collected will support wish granting for children living with life-threatening illnesses. To donate online please visit www.makeawish.ie, or call (01) 205 2007 to donate by phone.