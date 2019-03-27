My Tipperary Life: Local stage star Cathal O'Donoghue shares his favourite things about Tipperary

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

It would be hard to beat last years county final in terms of a perfect day. To see the culmination of years of effort and the joy in the faces of everyone from Clonoulty and Rossmore was very special. The involvement of my in laws, the O’Keeffes of Glenough, was the icing on the cake.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

It’s hard to look beyond Nicky English in this regard. As a player, as a manager and as a man, his contribution has been immense. The fact that we went to the same school (the Abbey in Tipp) is of course a help in making this decision!

What's your first Tipperary memory?

I distinctly remember dressing up as one of the children of Lir for a fancy dress parade as part of the Pride of Tipperary festival sometime in the early 70's. Lovely to see that it’s still going strong. If you’ve never witnessed churn rolling, a key element of the festival, pay us a visit in Tipperary Town this summer.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

My favourite place in the county is undoubtedly the Glen of Aherlow. Stunning, unique and somewhat unexplored, perhaps particularly by those of us who live on its doorstep. Every Tipp person should climb Galtymore at least once.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

I believe diversity is what gives Tipperary its unique identity. From the lush beauty of Lough Derg through the remote wildness around Rearcross and Upperchurch, lowland bogs, the golden vale, the river suir, the vee, Aherlow, and on it goes; even the distinct accents you hear in different parts of the county speak of a remarkably rich and diverse region.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I enjoy the work of Des Marnane, a fellow Tipp town local and a great local historian. I also loved “The Spinning Heart” by Donal Ryan. If there’s a better, though admittedly unflinching, portrait of modern rural Ireland, I haven’t read it.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Our biggest challenge is surely unemployment, perhaps especially in the urban centres. It threatens to rip the heart and optimism out of our communities, as we in Tipp town know only too well.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I would dearly love to see an end to the hollowing out of our town centres. It’s visible in Clonmel and in Tipperary, and the proposed relocation of the post office in Thurles is another retrograde step. Where will it end?

Cathal O'Donoghue plays the role of Éamon de Valera in Thurles Musical Society's production of Michael Collins - A Musical Drama. It continues in the Premier Hall, Thurles until Saturday, March 30.