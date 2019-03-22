My Tipperary Life: Nenagh native and celebrity chef Stuart O'Keeffe shares his favourite things about the county

Nenagh native Stuart O'Keeffe is a celebrity chef, food writer, and television personality best known for his appearance on the Food Network's Private Chefs of Beverly Hills. He resides in West Hollywood.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

A perfect weekend in Tipperary for me would be to drive out to the Lookout in Portroe. Love heading down to Larkin's in GaryKennedy for some dinner and Ciss Ryan's for a pint.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

My mother I would have to say has made the greatest contribution in my life. She loves to cook all the time and did so growing up which made me grow a love for food and cooking. Probably why I am doing what I do today.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

That's a tough one. There are so many. Its a great county and has so much to do and has so much beauty. Funny as I get older I tend to appreciate it a lot more.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

I guess I'd have to say my hometown of Nenagh. It's a great little town with lots going on in it.

I grew up here so of course it will always hold a special place in my heart. The people are wonderful and it just has this awesome honey feel to it.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

I think the song gives it it's identity for sure. "it's a long way to......" We know the rest. No matter where I go people always know where Tipperary is. Some find it absolutely beautiful and of course some just know the song. Lol.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I don't I'm afraid. I need to be better ...I guess having lived away for so long I lose touch sometimes.