Mo Chara: Spring has sprung - an admissions interview with Jingle and George

I make myself a cuppa and settle myself on the warm grass to have a chat with our two newest arrivals, Jingle and George. Although it can take weeks for us to see a dog’s true personality, the admissions interview is always an important part of getting to know them.

George ambles up first and plops down on the grass beside me, Jingle runs around a bit longer, tail thumping, until a scent trail leads him towards us and he decides that perhaps we are worth investigating too. “Hi boys,” I say, offering both Springer Spaniels an ice-breaking lump of hotdog, “how are you? This must all be very strange!”

“It is strange,” says George, “to be honest, I’m not sure why our last human even put us in the pound – this has all been a bit sudden for me. Don’t get me wrong, you folks are alright but this has been a big change and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”

“I’m sorry George, I don’t know why you were surrendered either, you seem like sweet boys – it must be so tough. How about you, Jingle?”

“Great smells,” Jingle mutters while simultaneously sniffing the air and watching a butterfly that’s flapping lazily beside us, “You guys have got GREAT smells around here.”

“Oh, thanks… I think. How old are you two?”

“I think I might be about 5 and Jingle here, he’s about 6,” George answers while Jingle still watches the butterfly, “but then, I can’t count too good so…”

I chuckle and give George a scratch behind the ears and he leans into my hand. “You guys are pretty well behaved,” I say, “tell me about that?”

“Well, I’ve always been a good student,” George says, “I’m eager to learn – and if I do say so myself, I’m a smart boy. I walk really nicely on the lead and I’ll sit politely too if you ask. Jingle, on the other hand, he tries and well, he can sit when told and walk on the lead too but he just gets distracted easily. Isn’t that right, Jing?”

Jingle doesn’t answer. His gaze now tracks a new space invader, a pesky fly, with laser precision.

“So, what kind of homes would you like to find?” I ask, smiling as George gives Jingle a fond nudge and Jingle returns with a preoccupied lick across George’s nose.

“I’d like a family,” George says with no hesitation, “um, you know, to be PART of a family, with nice people. I have always wanted one of those fancy collars – maybe even with my name on it. Sounds crazy, I know, for a boy like me, but hey, a dog can dream, can’t he?”

I pull George onto my lap and give his belly a scratch, “I’s not crazy, George. Not crazy at all. And how about you, Jingle, what do you want to find?”

George answers for him. “He likes hugs. He might be a bit ditsy but he sure does love a cuddle. Also, between you and me, Jingle has always fantasised about having a soft bed – he don’t brag about it, no working breed would, but yeah – he wants the fluffy kind.”

I laugh. “Is that true, Jingle?”

“Huh?” Jingle jumps up and grabs the fly from the air, before sitting again, his ever-wagging tail sending up a cloud of dandelion tufts, “Sure. I’d love more hotdog.”

************************

Jingle and George are two handsome Springer Spaniel boys. They are both very friendly and affectionate. Both are well behaved though Jingle can be a bit giddy and is easily distracted – he is a typical Springer boy! They have just arrived from the pound this week and will soon be seeking their forever homes – could you make their dreams come true?

Both dogs are vaccinated, microchipped and treated against parasites. They will be neutered before rehoming. Applicants must have a secure garden for exercise and play. They are seeking homes where they will be allowed indoors to interact with their family and to sleep safely. For more information, contact us on Facebook or call/text 087-6576022.