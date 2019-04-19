Strength in numbers: How Men’s Sheds are paving the way in Tipperary

Men’s Sheds from all over Tipperary joined forces last week as part of a nationwide showcase event to allow members to exchange information, learn new skills and meet fellow ‘shedders.’

The Premier Hall in Thurles was packed to capacity as members throughout Tipperary came together to showcase their art and project work, play music and share their experiences of being a member of one of the country's fastest growing organisations.

The Men's Shed movement began life in Australia in 2007 and two years later the idea reached Irish shores with the first ever shed popping up in Tipperary town in 2009.

Today some 14 sheds exist across the county, offering hundreds of men the chance to learn new skills, relax and socialise in a safe, friendly environment.

“To think we’ve gone from zero to 460 sheds in eight or nine years is really significant,” explains chief executive of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association Barry Sheridan at the Tipperary showcase hosted by Thurles Men’s Shed.

“The unique thing about the sheds is that it doesn’t matter what your background is. It doesn't matter if your working, if you have health issues - a shed is a shed. You walk in and you leave at the door who you are, where you're from, what your background is. Everyone is treated the same,” he adds.

Today the men’s shed movement provides a vital lifeline and sense of community to thousands of men around the country, with many shed organisations counting upwards of 20 members among its core network.

“My experience of the men's shed is that even one person can be a positive influence on several more. It’s never serious and if it is, someone has to leave,” laughs Thurles Men’s Shed member Tim Lyons who joined his local organisation in 2016 and “never looked back.”

“If I ever came in feeling sorry for myself, I went home in great form,” says the retired carpenter, who along with fellow shed member Denis Treacy, constructed a violin during one of their mammoth DIY sessions at their Thurles sanctuary.

“It’s only a prototype. The next one is going to be better,” explains Denis, who has been an active member in the group since it began in 2014.

“We meet officially three times a week but I could pop in for five. Ah tis great, great ol’ craic,” he adds.

Since its inception, men’s sheds across the country have become a vital part of the community, as is the case for the Carrick-on-Suir shed who have contributed greatly to local enhancement projects through building buddy benches, bird boxes, bug boxes and flower planters.

Carrick-On-Suir Men's Shed

Carrick-on-Suir chairman John Giahcarlo says that the aim of the organisation is to provide an environment where men of all ages can come together and share their experiences and skills; “but having said that we do like to commit some of our time to community projects,” he insists.

“I think we owe it to the community to give something back as they have helped us with our premises,” says John, happily providing a long list of all the projects his fellow members have gotten stuck into, leaving little doubt as to why the group has become such a firm favourite among the local Tidy Towns committee.

“But if you just want to drink tea, that’s fine too,” offers Waterford GAA supporter Tom Coleman.

“One of my happiest times is when I’m down at the Men’s Shed. It means a lot to me,” agrees fellow Carrick shedder John Kelly.

Friendship: One of the newest additions to the shed family in Tipperary is Ballagh Men's Shed, pictured.

One of the newest additions to the shed family in Tipperary is Ballagh Men’s Shed.

“There's two kettles going to keep up with demand,” jokes member Seamus Connolly who got involved after seeing a notice for the new shed in the local mass sheet.

Despite only officially starting some six months ago, the group has already tackled several DIY projects including bird houses and flower boxes.

“We’re not carpenters but we still made these things,” explains Ballagh Men’s Shed founder Brendan Ralph.

Despite its relative infancy, the shed counts nine members in the group and plans are in place to expand and upgrade their designated workspace which operates on the grounds of the former primary school.

“Sometimes people would be a bit shy about joining but everyone comes for the same reasons. You learn new skills and meet people,” he says, adding that the group currently meet twice a week.

Maggie Connolly, the only woman in the shed, got involved after her father Seamus asked her to lend a hand as secretary.

“I’m still there weeks and weeks later. I started by doing some admin work, then I set up their Facebook page. I didn’t have an option at all, I just got told I’m doing it,” she explains of the role she’s taken on with gusto.

"But I give out to them as well,” she laughs, telling the Tipperary Star she’s been known to whip the men into action on occasion.

“I pushed them to come here today, otherwise they would have stayed in their shed.”

Shed members from all over the county including Clonmel, Cashel, Nenagh, Borrisokane, Mullinahone, Tipp town and Clogheen were among the groups who set out their stalls in the Premier Hall last week, an array of intricate woodwork, paintings, photography and craft items on display, just a small section of the type of work going on in sheds across the country.

“It’s a great opportunity to see what projects other groups are working on,” says secretary of Clonmel Men’s Shed Keith Hamilton.

The Clonmel shed began life in 2013 and today counts upwards of 20 members who have all contributed generously to the local community by building bird boxes and the ever popular buddy benches.

Within minutes of the showcase opening the Premier Hall is filled with music courtesy of Cahir Men’s Shed.

Since beginning in 2014, the shed have formed a music super-group drawing on the experience of several members such as Martin Mannion, Tommy Prenderghast and of course, John Barnaville, who played all over the UK with his own band for 22 years, sharing the stage with Brendan Boyer and Big Tom.

The group now regularly play at nursing homes, daycare centres and one off events around the town, along with building the ever popular buddy benches and bird boxes.

However when asked what do they make most, they answer unanimously: “tea.”

“These boys are real professionals,” says Cahir Men’s Shed chairperson Michael Ryan, a hearty burst of laughter erupting around him.

Despite the group of budding rock stars starting off with just a “few chords” they can now give any stadium band a run for their money with enough songs to fill a two hour slot.

“A lot of the lads here are retired or were forced to retire so they’d nothing to do and the sheds changed that. We mostly focus on music, socialising and chatting but we do our bit for the town as well.”

“We got them going bit by bit. We’re a work in progress but we’re getting there,” he says.