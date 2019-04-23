Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Super Siku

The lovely Siku is one of our latest additions from the local dog pound. Siku is a beautiful young mixed breed dog with a wonderful character. We think this girl may be around two years of age, still young enough to learn and adjust to a new home and a new family. Although we cannot be certain of her breed, we are quite sure she is an Elkhound cross – perhaps mixed with a Shetland or Rough Collie.

Siku is a friendly dog who adores being the centre of attention! She absolutely loves a fuss! She is generally very good with other dogs though can be a little greedy at dinner-time. Siku walks well on a lead and with a little training, we are sure she will eagerly learn basic commands! Siku would make a fantastic family pet, her temperament is wonderful. She would also be an ideal companion for someone with an active life-style who could keep her busy. She really is a super dog!

Siku’s gloriously soft coat is quite long and will need regular brushing and ideally a couple of groomers visits a year (when she is shedding) to keep it in top condition. She is neutered, vaccinated, chipped and ready to find her forever home! She is looking for a home where she will be allowed indoors to interact with her family and to sleep at night. A secure garden is essential!

Grooming tips for warmer weather

Longer days and warm weather inspire us to get ourselves and our dogs outside to soak up some sun and get some exercise. Maintaining our dogs’ grooming routines is as important in the dry summer months as it is throughout the muddy winter! It is not all about looking good, though that’s certainly one motivator; it’s also about keeping a close eye on the condition of our dogs’ skin, ears and nails, solving small problems before they become big ones.

While some breeds require the services of a professional groomer, all dogs benefit from a thorough brushing. Regular brushing also prevents mats, which are not only painful but also trap heat and moisture and can result in skin infections. Shaving is not necessarily the answer for longer coats – especially “double coats” as found with huskies, shelties and labs. Whatever its length and composition, a dog’s coat provides built-in climate control as well as a first line of defence against sunburn, twigs and stickers, among other things.

This is also the time of year to be particularly vigilant about ticks and fleas. The former can carry disease and the latter can quickly set up housekeeping on your dog (and in your house) if prevention isn’t kept up to date!

Check your dog’s ears regularly, particularly if swimming or running through long grass is on their play list. Dogs whose ears flop are more at risk of ear problems as the anatomy of their ears creates an ideal breeding ground for yeasts and bacteria. A thorough ear-check should be incorporated into your regular grooming routine and any unusual discharge or smells should be checked by your vet.

