Nature dates for your diary

This year the Tipperary branch of Birdwatch Ireland will host a dusk chorus and nature walk on Sunday, May 5 at Lough Doire Bhile (Derryvella), Littleton at 8pm.

On Monday, May 13 there will be a talk on butterflies of Ireland by Dr. Tomás Murray (National Biodiversity Data Centre) at Cabragh Wetlands, Thurles at 7.30pm. Later in the month there will be a bus trip to the Burren on Sunday, May 19 and a Dawn Chorus at Cloughjordan during Biodiversity week, at the end of the month.

For the dusk chorus event at Lough Doire Bhile take the New Bermingham road from Littleton village keeping the Protestant Church on your right. Travel about 4Km and turn left at the brown signpost for Lough Doire Bhile. There is parking near the pond.

The event is open to everyone. Non members are especially welcome. Aine Lynch will lead the outing. Wear weather gear and wellies. Children must be accompanied by an adult.