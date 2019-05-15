Gardening with James Vaughan: In our garden at the moment

Our garden at the moment continues to surprise - though not always pleasant surprises.

As mentioned last week, frost is still about and is possible until the end of the month. We have had young shoots of trees and shrubs ‘burned’ by frosts over last weekend. A really lovely Oak tree (Quercus robur ) sustained some damage. The young shoots are tender and are susceptible to either frost or strong wind.

Curiously, the same thing happened to several wild growing ash trees. Other shrubs that were frost damaged were Camellias. These were newly planted so seeing damage was not a surprise as they have not become acclimatised to the site yet. All the trees and shrubs should have no lasting damage and should make a full recovery. I suspect that, as some hedges have not become mature in our garden yet, we are still exposed and thus more likely to receive frost damage. Gardens situated in housing estates are less likely to suffer frost damage.

Some progress I have seen is with our apple trees. As mentioned previously, we had flowers and were hopeful of flowers being pollinated by bees. They must have arrived because I can see the beginning of apples forming.The seeds I sowed several weeks ago are now ready to be pricked-out. This simply means that they are ready to be potted on. The only time to prick-out seedlings is when four leaves are visible on the seedling. These four leaves consist of a pair of ‘seed leaves’ and a pair of ‘true leaves’. The ‘seed leaves’ are the first to emerge. Their job is to bring in the first bit of energy from the sun. These first pair of leaves may not look anything like the adult plant. The next pair of leaves to emerge are the ‘true leaves’. They emerge at right angles to the seed leaves. These leaves look more like the adult plant. All future leaves will look like the ‘true leaves’.

Visiting Gardens

It is always a good idea to visit other people’s gardens, especially during the summer months. It is a great way to get inspiration and ideas for our own gardens.

One event that I was very much looking forward to was the Rare and Special Plant Fair held in Glin Castle on Sunday, May 12. The event ran from 10am until 5pm. This proved to be a special treat with over 40 stalls of rare and unusual plants. In addition, there were tours of the castle and grounds.

I have been several of these plant fairs around the country and they have always proved to be rewarding.

Limerick Flower and Garden Club held their meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 7.55pm in the Greenhills Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick. There was a Floral Art Demonstration by Lorraine O’Brien. There was also a table of plants for sale.

All arrangements made on the night were raffled off. New members are always welcome.

