Get Glam with Gret: Pack smart this summer

Summer holidays are just around the corner and dressing for your summer fiesta has never been easier!

With a great array of printed styles and colours in the shops at the moment, looking good at the beach is a cinch. Here are some of my top tips to make sure there's one less worry about heading off on your hols!

Pack light: Being able to use your wardrobe is the ultimate task and heading from the beach to a night out is an easy as pie when you’ve got the right essentials!

To get the most out of your holiday packing, chose items you can mix and match together, allowing you to get the most of your outfits. Aim to bring ten key pieces that will interchange your styles from the pool to the beach to sightseeing and even nights out!

For example a gorgeous swimsuit will work while lounging poolside but would also be perfect under a kaftan for any day trips.

A printed kaftan is the ultimate holiday essential and theres some great options available on the high street right now that will brighten any holiday wardrobe.

Here’s an idea of some outfits available from New Look which has a store located in Clonmel as well as online at www.newlook.com.

Chat next week!

Lots of love, Gretta Xxx