Get Glam with Gret: Summer styles from Daverns of Cashel

I was out and about this week at the amazing designer store that is Davern’s of Cashel!

Raymond and Carmel are so welcoming and have recently renovated their wonderful 90 year old store in the heart of Cashel.

With brighter lights and designated men’s and ladies designer styles, this is a one stop shop for us all!

The store hosts an array of designer brands like Superdry, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger and many, many more - this store is certainly one to call to!

It's all go at Get Glam HQ at the moment as I am hosting an upcoming fashion and style event in association with Galtee Rovers GAA and it is set to be a fantastic night!

I have teamed up with the wonderful Corina of Create Image Corina who will be offering tips on easy to do hairstyles that won’t break the bank while the wonderful Don Andrews will be on hand to MC the event.

You will have some fashion tips from myself and there are so many great boutiques showcasing on the night from A Class Above in Tipperary Town to Corali Boutique Fermoy and even Iclothing - there will be a vast array of style on the night to feast your eyes upon!

There will also be a chance to shop on the night with some businesses such as Anner Beauty, The Velvet Cakery and some gorgeous perfumes with Andrina of Valley of the Roses!

Tickets are just €20 and there will be a Prosecco reception on arrival, so why not come and support at the McGrath Centre, Bansha, Co Tipperary on May 31 with some friends and enjoy!

Chat next week!

Lots of love, Gretta Xxx