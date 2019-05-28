Tipperary singer Una Healy moves into a new family home

Tipperary-born singer Una Healy has started afresh with a new family home as she moves on from former husband Ben Foden.

Una has entered a new stage of her life after moving into a new home for herself and children, Aoife Belle (7) and Tadhg (4).

The delighted mum (37) posted a picture on her social media of her big move with the caption: "New home."

She formerly shared a house in the UK with Foden in Northampton but has been seen spending more time in Ireland since the split. She has not yet revealed the location of her new family home.

Una is currently dating Limerick hurler David Breen.

