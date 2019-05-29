Mo Chara: Can you give Major the kind of home he deserves?

Major

Major is not only strikingly handsome but he is still little more than a baby himself at only a year old. Major came to us after a change in his family’s circumstances forced them to part with him – they were heartbroken and so was he. He can be a bit shy and timid so will need a loving home to help build his confidence. He is not used to living with little kids so we are seeking a quiet home without smallies.

Since arriving with us he has been good with other dogs and has generally been very well behaved. That said, because of his size and strength he would be best suited to an experienced dog owner. He would love an active home with plenty of opportunities to exercise and socialise with his new humans. He really is a beautiful, loving boy with so much potential. Could you open your home and heart to this boy? He desperately deserves a chance at happiness!

Charity Shops

As the good weather is finally on it's way, maybe you have some items of clothing more suited to winter that you just don't need anymore or perhaps you're trying to make room for your new Summer iwardrobe? We are constantly looking for donations of clothing at both our jumble sale in Thurles and our charity shop in Cashel. If you or any of your friends or family have unwanted items in good condition that you would like to donate to us for re-sale we would very much appreciate it.

Every Monday to Saturday, our shops in Cashel and Thurles are open from 10am-4pm. In order to keep our sales going and to continue help the animals of Tipperary and beyond, we need your help. We need donations of men’s and women’s shoes and clothes, handbags, books, unused gift sets, furniture, cds, dvds, household items, musical instruments, jewellery, childrens toys (must be complete please) etc. for re-sale. If you (or anyone you know) would like to donate, items can be dropped off in either location or please contact us to arrange local collections. Thank you all for your continued support.



Upcoming Events

June 2nd – Summer Stroll – Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Cooleeney, Moyne, Thurles - 3pm

Join us on Sunday June 2nd at 3pm to bring all of the rescue dogs out for a casual walk and ‘meet and greet’. You are welcome to bring your own dog too as this is a great opportunity for you and your dog to socialise with other dogs and pet-loving people!

June 2nd – Bake Sale – Thurles Cathedral – 10am-1pm

The first Sunday of the month sees our ever popular bake sale return to Thurles Cathedral with a delicious range of home-made, freshly baked goods! Why not spoil yourself, your family or your friends by stopping by for a tasty treat?!

Contact us

Mo Chara Animal Rescue

087-6576022/087-2577182, www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue