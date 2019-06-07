Tipperary broadcaster Fran Curry shares his favourite things about the Premier County

Cashel man Fran Curry has one of the most recognisable voices in Tipperary. A multi instrumentalist, Fran has performed all over the world as a member of folk group, The Bards and now performs alongside singer and entertainer Muriel O'Connor. He presents Tipp FM's daily current affairs flagship show ‘Tipp Today’.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

Perfect weekend for me was hosting the Local Election count in Thurles for Tipp FM. Finished on Sunday night with a meal and wine in The Venue. Perfect!

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Has to be Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin muscian and educator. Sadly passed away too early.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

Enjoying a spoon of porridge from Miss Eagan in babies from the same spoon that fed everyone else in the class.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Has to be Cashel where I grew up in the shadow of The Rock.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The name Tipperary is the unique brand. It never has been used to its full potential.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

The late great Frank Delaney Tipperary journalist, author and broadcaster.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Without a doubt it’s jobs and mental health services.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I would put mental health services in all the major towns to look after our most vulnerable.