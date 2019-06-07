Mo Chara: Just Jazzy and her puppies!

Jazz and her beautiful baby boys came to us from North Tipperary Pound. Sadly, Jazz was put into the pound by her owners when her babies were just a few days old – I wish people would just get their pets neutered if they didn’t want the hassle of puppies!

Jazz didn’t spend long in the pound before arriving in the Mo Chara maternity wing. At present, her boys are almost 4 weeks old and will be ready for rehoming towards the end of July – at which time Jazz will be seeking a home of her own too!

Jazz is a small wire haired Jack Russell terrier, about 3 years of age. She has quite a long, scruffy coat – she is absolutely adorable! Jazz is very friendly and will happily follow you about the garden. She is great with other dogs. Jazz loves the company of people and would love a home where she has company throughout the day.

Figaro is a gorgeous black puppy, he is a quiet, calm little lad but will pipe up when he wants some cuddles. Franz is brown and white, he is the more outgoing of the two boys and is always up to mischief! Both boys are very well socialised, friendly pups. Like all puppies, they will need lots of time and attention early on to help them grow into happy, well trained adults – because of this they will need a home with somebody home most of the time.

If you would like more info about the gorgeous Jazz and her boys, please contact 087-6576022 or pm us on Facebook!



Crafters Wanted!

This year we are opening Pawfest to a select number of local crafters who would like to have a stall on the day! Pawfest 19 will take place on Sunday, July 14. For more info, please contact Catherine on 0876576022 or Nikki on 0872577182!

Upcoming Events

June 23 – Walk & Talk – Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Cooleeney, Moyne, Thurles - 3pm

Join us on Sunday June 23 at 3pm to bring all of the rescue dogs out for a casual walk and ‘meet and greet’. You are welcome to bring your own dog too as this is a great opportunity for you and your dog to socialise with other dogs and pet-loving people!

June 7 – Bake Sale – Thurles Cathedral – 10am-1pm

The first Sunday of the month sees our ever popular bake sale return to Thurles Cathedral with a delicious range of home-made, freshly baked goods! Why not spoil yourself, your family or your friends by stopping by for a tasty treat?!

July 14 – Pawfest – Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Cooleeney, Moyne, Thurles - 3pm

Pawfest is BACK and it is bigger and better than ever! Join us on July 14th for lots of fun and games! Pawfest will see the return of our Fun Dog Show, and our “It’s you or the dog” Obstacle course, as well as Face painting, a Bouncy castle, lots of Fayre games, the legendary “BBQ Rue” and so much more!

Contact Mo Chara

Catherine O'Brien, Mo Chara Animal Rescue

087-6576022/087-2577182, www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue