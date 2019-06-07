Father’s Day hosting of annual Milford Memorial 5k Walk

Father’s Day 2019 will take on a new significance for many families throughout the Mid-West with the day coinciding with Milford Care Centre’s annual Memorial Walk.

This is a day when family members, friends, co-workers and neighbours partake in a 5km walk from the main Plaza in the University of Limerick and finishing on the grounds of Milford. Participants will walk in solitary with their tribute ribbon, each displaying the name of their loved ones as they embark upon the walk; upon arrival at Milford each ribbon will be carefully placed on the Memorial Tree. The tribute ribbons will then, later in the year, be placed under the Centre’s Christmas Tree in the Milford Care Centre Chapel as we continue to remember them with love.

The Memorial Walk takes place on Sunday June 16, commencing at 12 noon, and one family that is glad to have an opportunity like this to remember their father is the Mulvihill’s from Parkboy, Carney, Nenagh. This will the second year that Mum Hilary, and her children Stephen, John and Maeve have had a connection with the Memorial Walk. This year will walk as a family in memory of Martin, late husband to Hilary and father to their three children.

“I’ll be very proud to see us walk as a family unit. It will be a happy and yet an emotional day especially with the Memorial Walk this year falling on Father’s Day,” said Hilary.

“I was so grateful to have shared life, love and parenthood with a wonderful man that on Sunday June 16 the Memorial Walk will certainly be another day where we as a family will come together a pay tribute to Martin RIP.”

Advance registration is essential.

Simply log onto www.milfordcarecentre.ie or call 061 485859 and fill in the names of those wishing to participate. Entry is €20 with free entry for children under 16.