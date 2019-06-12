Mo Chara's Pawfest is back for 2019!

This year Pawfest is back and it will be bigger and better than ever before! Join us on Sunday, July 14 from 1pm to 5pm for a day full of fun!

2019 will see the return of our traditional fayre games (with some exciting new additions), our Fun Dog Show, the hilarious "It's you or the dog" Obstacle course, our Mini Market, Bouncy Castle, Toddler Town, Cake Sale – and of course, Saucy Rue's Barbecue will be returning to serve up delicious hot food all day long!

New for 2019, we have Crafter's Corner where you can meet 8 amazing local crafters and view their wares, Balloon Modelling, Bee friendly Awareness and so much more – we will even have an amazing Pet Wellness Clinic manned by the wonderful Vet Nurses from O'Connor Julian Veterinary Hospital! These lovely ladies will be available on the day for health checks, wellness advice, nail-clipping and microchipping!

Pet dogs are of course welcome on the day though they must be kept on a lead at all times!

HOW YOU CAN GET INVOLVED

For the first time we are opening Pawfest up to a select number of small traders. Do you dabble in woodcrafts, make pottery, sell pet themed items or maybe just have something different you would like to introduce to a new sort of customer base? It can be anything from small businesses to hobbyists that can apply. Just to note we will not be accepting requests from food vendors. This is an outdoor event, traders must provide their own gazebo/table. Stalls must be booked in advance as space is limited. If you're interested we'd love to hear from you! Please text 0876576022 or 0872577182 for more info!

We would very much appreciate it if any businesses would like to contribute towards our prizes for this year’s competitions and games at Pawfest. We had some great prizes last year including a family pass to The Reptile Zoo, Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park, meal vouchers donated by local restaurants and many great items donated by local business people and we're hoping this year will be even better. If your workplace would like to donate a prize, or if anyone has any gift sets, boxes of chocolates or other unused items they would like to give us for prizes on the day, we would be delighted with the help. We will also need lots of volunteers on the day to help us man the game stalls, organise parking, and chaperone the crowds – if you’d like to give a few hours to a good cause, please contact 087-6576022!

For more information about Pawfest or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).



Upcoming Events

Sunday, July 7 – Bake Sale –Thurles Cathedral

Visit our renowned bake sale across from Thurles Cathedral on the first Sunday of each month to pick up some delicious homemade bakes! Scones, Breads, Tarts, Cakes, Cupcakes and more – whether you would like a classic loaf or an adventurous treat, we have got you covered!