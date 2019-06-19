Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Tipperary’s Gem

Gem came into our care from North Tipperary Pound last Friday. She had been straying near The Ragg for quite some time and despite the best efforts of locals, they were unable to catch her. Finally, the dog warden succeeded and she was brought to safety. Gem weighs just 17 kilograms – the average female greyhound weighs between 24 and 36kg! She also had a horrific injury to her hind right foot.

Her foot had a large exposed wound and her outer toes was badly broken, hanging at an odd angle. Upon examination with our vets, it was found that the wound was old and untreated leading to massive infection. The infection had travelled through the bones in her foot and the bones were literally disintegrating. The pain the poor girl suffered is unimaginable. Gem’s life was in great danger from septicaemia because of the infection and so the vets decided the best thing to do was to amputate her leg. Her poor body condition made the anaesthesia very risky but there was no time to wait to allow her to gain weight.

We are delighted that Gem pulled through the operation. She is an amazing girl. So gentle and sweet, she was very unsure of herself for the first couple of days as she convalesced in my home, but this morning I was greeted with a wagging tail and fond nudges! She is currently curled up on a duvet by my feet as I type.

Gem was bred for the Greyhound Racing industry; her ears bear the tell-tale tattoos. By tracking her tattoos we were able to discovery is was her first birthday last Thursday, the day before she arrived with us. She is such a young dog to have known such hardship but she is learning to trust and you can see that she craves kindness. She has suffered terrible injustice but we will make sure that she finds a home where she is loved and cherished not just for her speed but for the beautiful soul she is.

Gem is excellent with my dogs, and so far, she has paid no heed to my cats. She has even been very gentle with my young son. She will make a cracking pet and her new family will be so lucky to have her in their life. She is very good in a crate and very easy to walk on the lead. Gem will not be ready for her new home until she has healed fully but my gosh, is she worth the wait!

For more information about Gem or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).



Upcoming Events

July 7 – Bake Sale –Thurles Cathedral

Visit our renowned bake sale across from Thurles Cathedral on the first Sunday of each month to pick up some delicious homemade bakes! Scones, Breads, Tarts, Cakes, Cupcakes and more – whether you would like a classic loaf or an adventurous treat, we have got you covered!

July 7 at 3pm – Walk & Talk – Rescue Centre, Cooleeney, Moyne

Join us for a casual stroll with the rescue dogs at 3pm on July 7th. This is a great opportunity to socialise with other dog lovers and to meet the rescue dogs! Pet dogs are welcome too!

July 14 at 1pm – PAWFEST – Rescue Centre, Cooleeney, Moyne

Pawfest is back! Join us for an amazing day full of family fun. We have a fun dog show and obstacle course, fayre games, a mini market, crafters corner, bouncy castle and so much more. You can also meet the rescue dogs and the Mo Chara team. A great day is guaranteed!