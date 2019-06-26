Tipperary clinic for deaf and hard of hearing people

Our next clinic will be Wednesday, July 3 and will now run from 10:00am to 4:00pm in Tyone Health Centre, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

This is a free service and confidential support service on all aspects of deafness and hearing loss.

Information and resources, assistive technologies, minor repairs, hearing aid batteries for €2 a card and more.

If you require more information please contact the resource office: Chime, Pery Street, Limerick. Tel: 061 467 494. Text: 087 6839754. Email: alona.troy@chime.ie or see our website: www.chime.ie