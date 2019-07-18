Mid Tipp Hillwalkers take to the Slieveardagh Hills for their Friday evening outing

FRIDAY EVENING WALKS

Friday July 12 2019 Grange was the destination. Grange is a village in the Slieveardagh Hills on the Tipperary border with Kilkenny. In Grange there is a choice of two loops - Grange Loop explores the lower slopes and forms part of a longer circular route known as the Crag Loop which was our choice – both of which have a lot to offer the walker. From the entrance the group of 24 started and shortly took the turn to the left and headed up the nature trail and following the various paths made our way to a viewing point directly above the village. From the top of the steel staircase beside Wellington`s Tower there are views of Kilcooly Abbey and the surrounding countryside as far as the Devils Bit Mountain in the west. The magnificent ruin of Kilcooly Abbey was founded in 1182 and operated by the Cistercian order. The Grange area is acknowledged to be extremely attractive in terms of scenery and interesting in its historical heritage. The group descended along the forestry track and woodland trail bringing the walkers back to the entrance after nearly a 2hr walk. The group then headed into the village to Hogan's Bar where refreshments prepared by Josephine were enjoyed by the group.

Friday, July 19 we are heading to Durrow to compete one of the loop walks. Meeting at the Castle Arms at 7pm. This Loop walk follows minor road, forestry tracks and woodland trails. Hope you can come and join us. Walking is the easiest way to get moving, get active and fit with friends and to have a chat & a laugh. We are leaving Slievenamon carpark 6.30 SHARP to arrive in Durrow at 7pm. Contact Tina 086 3565134.

Friday evening walks are low level walks, of 2 – 3 hrs duration, mostly on forest track. If you want to get out and about in the countryside, meet new people, and make new friends, just come along. We explore paths and trails off the beaten track and away from the hustle and bustle of everyday. We offer an easy introduction to off-road walking for anybody considering taking it up. All we ask is that you come prepared with sturdy footwear, rain jacket, drink and snack. Everyone welcome, old friends and plenty of room for newcomers. The walks are very sociable and usually we end our Friday evening walk by heading for a cup of tea and sandwich. We meet every Friday evening at Slievenamon Road car park in Thurles at 6.20pm and leave at 6.30pm sharp.

SUNDAY WALKS

Sunday, July 14, was the last Sunday walks for the Summer. The Mid Tipp Hillwalkers club will take a break and will return Sunday Sept 1 with an A and C walk.

Ger Fewer led the A group of 4 walkers on a lovely walk, starting at The Vee, walking above the Glenmoylan river, crossing it and heading up Knockshane, onto Knockmoylan, and up to Knockmealdown where they had lunch while enjoying the stunning views in the sunshine. They headed back to the cars via the Sugarloaf. A beautiful summer's day for that walk.

Willie Fahey led the B walk in the east Galtees in the most glorious sunshine. The highest point was Fearbreaga with wonderful views to the east and west. It was an opportunity for the 6 walkers to view to mountain from an aspect they had not seen previously. It was one of those days when the views were exceptional and the group were reluctant to leave the mountain and all had a wonderful day out. Days like it are hard to get. It was a fitting end to the last Sunday of the season.

For further information call Denise Laffan at (087) 925 3049 for any query re walks.

