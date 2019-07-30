Mo Chara: Wonderful Woody – You’ve got a friend in Me!

Woody is an adorable Jack Russell Terrier boy, about 2-3 years of age. Woody is one of our more recent rescues from North Tipperary Pound. Woody has a wonderful temperament and loves a fuss; he is a happy, good-natured little lad!

He gets on well with other good-tempered dogs and has even been well behaved around the rescue cats! Woody loves going for a walk and will prance like a little pony once his lead goes on.

We do not know if he is house-trained but he is a bright little fella and I’m sure with a bit of encouragement and patience he will take to positive training very well. We think that Woody would adapt well to just about any family situation as he takes everything in his stride!

Woody is vaccinated, microchipped, treated against parasites and will be neutered before rehoming. As with all of our dogs, a secure garden for toileting and exercise is essential and we are seeking a home where he will be allowed indoors to interact with his family and to sleep safely at night.

Thurles Lions Club Vintage and Classic Cars Show

We have been very kindly invited back to St Patricks College, Thurles this year for the Thurles Lions Club’s Vintage and Classic Car Show on Sunday August 11. We will have our much-loved Cake Stall with delicious cakes and bakes (that have been lovingly homemade by our volunteers) for those looking for some sweet treats throughout the day. We will be hosting our “Fun Dog Show” which has become a staple of the event! The Show will have several categories so everyone can join in from puppies to golden oldies and we will even have a Scruffy Mutts category for entrant with their own unique hairstyles! Lots of fun is a certainty and you’ll have a chance to win some great prizes and socialise your dogs. We would love for you to join us on the day to help us raise some much-needed funds for the rescue and to support the amazing work done by Thurles Lions Club.

As usual, The Lions Club Vintage and Classic Car Show will have something for everyone.

There will be a food court where you can find homemade cakes, cheese, jams and tea/coffee, there will be live music on the day, stalls with a variety of goods available from local sellers and of course plenty of vintage cars, tractors and trucks along with some great raffle prizes on the day.

Upcoming Events

Sunday, August 4 – Bake Sale –Thurles Cathedral. Visit our renowned bake sale across from Thurles Cathedral on the first Sunday of each month to pick up some delicious homemade bakes! Scones, Breads, Tarts, Cakes, Cupcakes and more – whether you would like a classic loaf or an adventurous treat, we have got you covered!