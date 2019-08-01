My Tipperary Life: Colin Kenny

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

I love starting off the day with a nice walk around the park in Borrisokane down by the river to see the wild life and nature. It's a breath of fresh air.

I'd get a bite to eat and maybe head off to support one of Borrisokanes teams on a Sunday. After lunch I spend some time with my family and maybe see a movie in Nenagh Cinema. Then I’ll put the feet up for the night and relax after that.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Without a doubt, local community volunteers have made the biggest impact on me. I've taken part in fundraising efforts with them and I’ve seen first hand how important their work is. Without them giving their own time rural Ireland would be a very different place.



What's your first Tipperary memory?

Since I came to live and work in Borrisokane my first memory would be ‘the welcome.’ The town and local area all welcomed the Barber shop at Serene Hair Salon on the Main St where I work and supported my singing career and business without ever wavering.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

My favourite part of the county would be the Shannon area along by Lough Derg. I'm originally from the town of Banagher in Co. Offaly and there's no other place to be than on its banks watching the sun set. It's such a peaceful and relaxing place.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

What I’ve noticed about Tipperary and more so it's people is how proud they are to be from Tipperary. I've travelled a lot over the county through music and sport and the further down you go through the county I’ve seen how passionate everyone is. Each community supports each other...from Rathcabbin to Carrick on Suir, there’s a ‘all for one’ attitude. I love that.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Micheal Doorley is a great local writer. When I moved to the town his book Stella Days came up.

It was made into a movie and told the story of the town's cinema in the beautiful Clarke Hall theatre from back in the day. I have also played music with Micheal at a local singing circle in The Green Bar in Borrisokane.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I suppose it's employment, housing and health care which now has become a common factor all over the country. It's a sign of the times, unfortunately.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

Tipperary like all other counties has some things that hold it back but it also has so many positives.

It's one of Ireland's leading counties in areas such as business, agriculture, sport and its tourism attractions, such as the Rock of Cashel, are second to none.

But if I could change one thing I would give some of their All Ireland's to Offaly…..even it up a little bit on the hurling roll of honour!