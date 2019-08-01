Tipperary's Jozette Harnett wins Twilight Most Stylish crown

The final Crescent Shopping Centre Twilight Most Stylish Lady competition took place on Thursday evening last at Limerick Racecourse. Jozette Harnett, a boutique owner from Thurles, was crowned the winner on the evening.

Jozette looked stunning in a Bea white dress with teal flowers which she revealed is from her new boutique and online store Secret Silhouette in Thurles which opened for business just four weeks ago.

Jozette coordinated her look with a beautiful teal headpiece complete with white and green flowers and an intricate gold design by Melody Millinery based in Wexford. Jozette also wore lime green shoes from online store Asos and a lime green clutch bag borrowed from a friend.

Jozette won a €250 gift voucher from the Crescent Shopping Centre and a Seiko gold plated solar power watch from Neville Jewellers.

The competition was judged by Fiona Doyle. Fiona Doyle is a leading Stylist and Image Consultant based in Limerick. Fiona is also a fashion blogger and a Colour Analysis Consultant and had the enviable task of choosing a winner.

“I was so delighted to be involved with the Crescent Shopping Centre Twilight Most Stylish lady competition this summer. There has been lots of fabulous style on display and I have loved seeing the fashion. Congratulations to Jozette this evening, she looked beautiful”.

John Davitt, General Manager of the Crescent Shopping Centre presented Jozette with her prize on the evening.

The Crescent Shopping Centre is one of Ireland’s leading retail destinations and it is the largest shopping centre in Ireland outside of Dublin. All ladies who entered the competition enjoyed a Prosecco reception and had their picture taken by the Ladies Day team. The next Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse shall take place on Sunday October 13. For more information, please visit www.limerickraces.ie