Success of first Tipperary Pride event is ‘a proud moment for all’

Thurles was the location for Tipperary’s first ever Pride event last weekend.

It was a great day for the LGBT community as an opportunity to celebrate inclusion and diversity as well as having a bit of fun.

It was also an opportunity to send solidarity to the LGBTQ communities across the world while many are still oppressed and persecuted based on their sexual orientation.

The organisers of the event, Evelyn Roberts, Ciara McCormack, Mary Kate Moore, Lauren Ní Hící and Roisin Lowry reported their delight with how the proceedings turned out.

Speaking about the event, Evelyn Robert’s said: “The support from my family, neighbours and friends was overwhelming. It was amazing to see everyone enjoying themselves and free to celebrate who they are.”

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to attend from Tipperary, the North of Ireland, UK and other overseas countries, the organisers of Drogheda Pride who were a great support to us and Eddie Mc Guinness of Dublin Pride.

“All our fabulous entertainers: Ms Onya Banks, Domino, Tracey Edward’s, Ava Hennessy who provided fantastic entertainment over the weekend.”

“Also Marcus Ivors, our Grand Marshal, and John and David from Goggle Box who helped make the event a success.”

Ciara McCormack said: “a lot of time and effort has gone into organising this event, but it has been absolutely worth it in the end.

“It was great to see the positivity and sense of inclusion on full display.

“What’s more encouraging is the great response received from the public who really enjoyed the parade and the warm communal spirit on show.

“It really demonstrated the civic value of Pride as well as helping break down those social stigmas that have often been associated with gay or transgender people in the past.

“Our county has a lot of diversity that often aren’t very visible, but events like Pride help to show off Tipperary in all its glory".

Mary Kate Moore said: “the support from local businesses who flew the flag for Pride and made the effort to decorate store fronts was great. A special mention must be given to The Green Sheep Café who provided a fabulous Rainbow Breakfast on Sunday and Rusticafe who provided BBQ and entertainment for our Street Party"

Roisin Lowry said “the volunteers, Danielle Martin who did face painting for the kids and Thurles Sinn Féin who provided stewards for the day were instrumental in the success of the event"

Lauren Ní Hící noted the artwork on display to represent Pride from local Artist Louise Walsh and the local talent on Mill Road remarking “Thurles has so much raw talent and events like ours are a chance to showcase that talent".

The organisers look forward to next year and developing Tipperary Pride, all funds raised will go towards next year's event

They added that they are very grateful to all who sponsored posters, prizes and flags.