Tipperary Miss Universe finalists 'pampered' at special launch event

Last week saw the launch of this year’s 2019 Miss Universe Ireland where Zero One Salon hosted an indulgent, glamorous pamper evening for contestants, special guests and the general public.

The finalists included Adrienne Mullen from Templemore and Jane Lehane from Nenagh.

VIP guests on the night included January Winters, Fionnuala Jones and James Butler who were treated to cocktails and refreshments upon arrival. The reigning Miss Universe Ireland 2018, Gráinne Gallanagh was also there to divulge her top beauty secrets along with this year’s chosen finalists.

Director Brittany Mason welcomed guests before they indulged in some complimentary beauty treatments provided by this year’s sponsors. Zero One Salon was on hand to provide hair styling , makeovers were led by Make Up Forever, the manicure station was run by Leeson Beauty Lounge, Beauty Belle and Crystal Nails while facials were given from the expert therapists at Dundrum Cosmetic Clinic. Each guest left with a gorgeous goody bag filled with a selection of vouchers and treats from the sponsors.

This was the finalist's final hurrah before they grace the stage at the grand final of Miss Universe Ireland which takes place on Thursday, August 1 2019 in the Round Room at the Mansion House, Dublin 2. Tickets are still available and are available for purchase via eventbrite.

Gráinne made history last year as she made Top 5 in Europe and placed in the final 20 at Miss Universe 2018 making Ireland one of only 5 countries that currently holds back to back top 20 placements at Miss Universe.

For more information on Miss Universe Ireland visit missunivereseirealnd.eu and to keep up to date with all the finalists in the run-up to the final follow @missuniverseireland across all social channels.

Tipperary finalist Jane Lehane from Nenagh