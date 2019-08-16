My Tipperary Life: RTE sports broadcaster Clare MacNamara

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

At home in the village, Ardfinnan, with my family. There are an awful lot of us, several generations, so get-togethers tend to be very noisy! A walk or run in one of the many scenic local spots.

I recently did the Clonmel Park Run by the river on the Suir Blueway, which is gorgeous. A trip to Semple Stadium on a Munster championship weekend and then back to the village for the local analysis, which is always very informed, detailed and passionate.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

There have been numerous sports, political, cultural and business figures who’ve all done their bit for Tipperary. But more personally I admire local people who contribute so much to their community, like my parents over so many years. My Dad Noel sadly passed away this year, he was deeply involved in the community with a number of groups and charities over many decades.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

I enjoyed an idyllic childhood growing up in Ardfinnan. My earliest memories are all rooted in the village, down around the river and the green, with my brothers, sisters and friends swimming, playing football and entertaining ourselves. We didn’t know how fortunate we were, growing up where and how we did.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Ardfinnan of course! It’ll always be home no matter how long I’ll live in Dublin. Beautiful village - castle, village green, river Suir - and the very best people!

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

Its people and its landscape. I’m biased of course but I would argue that Tipperary is the most beautiful county in Ireland, physically stunning, heritage and history at every turn.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I love Donal Ryan’s books. The Spinning Heart, The Thing About December, All That We Shall Know and From A Low & Quiet Sea. Hard to pick a favourite. He’s such a powerful storyteller.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Like all rural areas, investment and jobs are crucial. So many villages and towns suffered during the downturn and haven’t recovered. The chasm between the bigger cities – like Dublin and Cork – and the rest of the country appears to be widening and it’s a very real challenge. Its important that Tipperary doesn’t get left behind.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

It’d be lovely to have a magic wand and solve all the economic woes and social challenges. Sport has the ability to bring the county together and to lift the mood so more All-Ireland titles – for the mens and womens teams – would be nice too!