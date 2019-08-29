Fr. John Cantwell celebrated his Golden Jubilee with Mass in Moyne recently

Fr John Cantwell celebrated his golden jubilee Mass in Moyne Church on Sunday, August 11, surrounded by many friends, family and concelebrated by many priests, many of whom he has known all his life.

After completing his studies for the priesthood at St. Patrick’s College in Thurles, Fr. John Cantwell was ordained to the priesthood on June 7, 1967.

On his way to the Diocese of Sacramento, he stepped on American soil in Boston, on the same day that Buzz Aldrin stepped on the moon. It was July 20, 1969.

To prepare himself for his life long ministry and to better understand the American culture, educational system, and challenges, Fr. John enrolled at the Jesuit University of San Francisco where he earned masters degrees in theology and child and family counselling.

In 1980, after eleven years and three happy parish assignments, Fr. John switched gears and was appointed as a teacher at Mercy High School in Carmichael and also as chaplain to the attached Mercy San Juan Hospital. He held this busy post for eight years.

In 1988, Fr. John was appointed pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, a beautiful area nestled in the Sierra mountains on the shore of Lake Tahoe that included the world famous ski resort, Squaw Valley, site of the 1960 Winter Olympics. Shortly before Fr. John’s arrival, Corpus Christi Church was used for a baptismal scene in filming the well known movie “The Godfather” starring Marlon Brando.

Fr. Cantwell went on to pastor two more parishes in the Diocese of Sacramento before retiring from St. Patrick’s Parish in Placerville in 2014.

In every parish that Fr. John managed, his special talent for building, designing, and landscaping was highly regarded and valued. The planning and building of a 28,000 square feet parish center at Holy Family Parish is a testimony to his outstanding leadership and ability.

Concerned for the many needy people coming to his parish in Placerville seeking food, clothing, shelter, or financial assistance, Father John was able to procure a grant of over one million dollars from the federal government to establish what he called “The Upper Room”. This facility, which is now a part of the Diocese of Sacramento, feeds more than one hundred people every day.



Father John’s love of hurling as a boy and a student in Ireland expanded immensely when he came to California. He became an avid golfer, a good snow skier and tennis player, and enjoyed American football, baseball, and basketball.

Recently the people of Placerville and Sacramento turned out in big numbers to honour and thank Father John for his fifty years of dedicated service and ministry. It was a joyful and happy celebration with all the speakers echoing the same message. Father John you left your home in Moyne, Co. Tipperary. You came, you joined us, you preached the gospel, and we are grateful.



The people of Moyne have a good reason to be proud of this fine Tipperary man, who left Ireland fifty years ago, and still retains a keen interest in all that happens in the Premier County, particularly the fortunes of the county’s hurlers.

His many friends and relatives on this side of the Atlantic will join with his friends and colleagues in Sacramento in wishing him many more years of fruitful ministry in the vineyard of the Lord.