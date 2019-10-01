Mo Chara: Fabulous Fagan – he won’t pick your pockets but he will steal your heart!

When Fagan first arrived with us, he was suffering from an awful skin condition that left him almost bald and his skin sore and uncomfortable. Fagan’s skin condition has long since healed and his hair is growing back well but due to the extent of the damage to his hair follicles, it will take several more months before he has his full coat back!

We think Fagan is a Newfoundland mix, but we can guarantee that he is a big, gentle giant! He is very laid back and chilled out; considering how cruelly he was treated in the past, he has regained so much trust and faith in humans – it is heart warming! Fagan adores kids and is very gentle with them. Even though he is a big lad, Fagan doesn’t need a crazy amount of exercise – he is very happy to snuggle up and snooze most of his day away!

Fagan deserves a home where he will know kindness and love. He is such a sweet, charming boy, we’re certain that anyone who meets him will fall in love! He loves company so we would like to find him a home were somebody is home most days or where he will have another dog for company.

Fagan has been neutered and he is fully vaccinated, microchipped and treated against fleas and worms. He is seeking a home where he will be allowed indoors to interact with his family and to sleep and where there is a secure garden for exercise.

Bust out the brush!

Now that Autumn has brought a drop in temperature, your dogs (and some cats!) will start shedding their summer coat to make way for their warmer winter coat. While shedding can’t be prevented, the whole process can be expedited by regular brushing! Brushing will help catch any loose hair to cut down on loose pet hair in the home and most importantly, it’ll keep your dog’s coat clean and healthy. If dead hair is allowed to accumulate in the coat, this can cause matting, itching and even pain for your dog… so bust out the brush and spend a little extra time bonding with your four-legged pal!

For more information about Fagan or Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please email mocharaanimalrescue

@live.ie, call 087-2577182 or 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/

mocharaanimalrescue).

