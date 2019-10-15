Mo Chara: Beautiful Bean, the Blue Merle Collie girl

Bean is a beautiful Blue Merle Collie girl who has come to the rescue centre as an owner surrender. She is just a puppy at around 15 weeks old but already she is a little stunner and will make a great addition to any active family. While she may not look like the typical collie you’re used to, Merle is just a pattern in a dog's coat. Merle comes in different colours and patterns. The merle gene creates mottled patches of colour in a solid or piebald coat, blue or odd-coloured eyes, and can affect skin pigment as well. Merle can affect all coat colours. The merle forms of brown and black are usually called "red" (though this is not correct; red and brown are genetically different) and "blue" as patches of blue are formed throughout the coat. In addition to altering base coat colour, merle also modifies eye colour and colouring on the nose and paw pads. The merle gene modifies the dark pigment in the eyes, occasionally changing dark eyes to blue, or part of the eye to be coloured blue. Since merle causes random modifications, however, both dark-eyed, blue-eyed, and odd-coloured eyes are possible. Colour on paw pads and nose may be mottled pink and black

The Collie sits at the top of the list of most intelligent dog breeds. They excel at herding sheep and can learn voice commands, follow directions from a whistle or hand signals, and can understand more words than most dogs. If you take the time, this dog can learn almost anything you want to teach it and thrives on learning. This breed loves to be with its owner and would make a great choice for an active person with an interest in agility sports of Flyball competitions as they have a work ethic that's unstoppable and can stay focused on anything they set their mind to. With the right training Bean could do all this too! She is already incredibly receptive to training – this is one bright button!

An enclosed garden is essential with this breed as they are experts at finding escape routes, especially if they are bored, so we will need someone with a secure home and the time to train Bean and provide the mental stimulation and physical exercise she will need to keep her happy.

For more information about Bean, Mo Chara Animal Rescue, our charity shops, or the animals in our care, please email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie, call 087-2577182 or 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

