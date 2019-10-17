Get Glam with Gret: Exquisite designs at Cork boutique Phoenix V

Hello everyone and welcome to another week of the style files! This week I had the absolute pleasure of being asked to visit a wonderful store in Cork called Phoenix V.

Phoenix V is an exclusive design store where you can splurge on investment pieces for the ultimate wedding guest attire, race event or if you are attending an awards night this store is definitely a must to visit!

With exquisite designs and cuts, there’ll sure to be a style for you. There are lots of styles on offer with an array of colours and fabric selections to choose from!

The wonderful thing is all dresses can be custom made to order, so if you want a different style too it can be done.

All dresses are fitted with a padded bust so you don’t need to worry if any you select are backless either. Phoenix V has got you covered!

Prices range from €450 upwards so nothing to be snuffed at, but if you're looking for that investment purchase, this store may be for you!

Here’s a look at designs I tried, all beautiful, elegant, show stopping creations!

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more style inspiration!

Chat next week,

Gretta Xxx