Mo Chara: The Lovely Logan & Luna

Logan is a fabulous black Labrador who is approximately two years old. He was found straying and unfortunately, nobody has ever come forward to claim him so we are looking to find him a new home. It would appear that he has not had the best start in his young life, as he is timid and unsure when meeting people for the first time but when he realizes that he can trust you he will relax and his lovely temperament becomes apparent.

He truly is a lovely dog, eager to please and so happy to receive attention, kindness and praise. He is so very deserving of a second chance in a home where he will be loved and cared for - and where he will have routine and certainty that will build his confidence. He walks well on a lead though is a little strong, and is well behaved on the road. It is a joy to see him relax and learn to trust and not be afraid, if you are considering getting a dog, please consider lovely Logan.

One of the latest arrivals at Mo Chara is Luna, a beautiful German Shepherd with the classic black and tan coat. She is approximately five years old. Like Logan, Luna came to us from the dog pound after being picked up as a stray.

She was not micro chipped and no claim was made to the pound for her therefore we are now looking for a new home for her too. She does appear to have been looked after very well in her previous home however, her coat is in excellent condition and she is a confident and affectionate girl who has had some basic training.

She greets everyone with great enthusiasm and instantly makes friends with her visitors. She walks really well on a lead and very much enjoys to sniff and explore the surroundings on her outing. She will definitely chase a ball but will not necessarily always bring it back to you, preferring instead to explore something else nearby! A combination of being quite independent while also being affectionate and obedient would probably mean she is suitable for an active family with older children, where she could blossom and be a great addition to the family.

For more information about adopting a dog or cat, Mo Chara Animal Rescue, our charity shops, or the animals in our care, please email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie, call Nikki on 087-2577182 or Carita on 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue)

Upcoming Events

Sunday, November 3 – Bake Sale –Thurles Cathedral

Visit our renowned bake sale across from Thurles Cathedral on the first Sunday of each month to pick up some delicious homemade bakes! Scones, Breads, Tarts, Cakes, Cupcakes and more – whether you would like a classic loaf or an adventurous treat, we have got you covered!