Tipperary volunteers attend the national Foróige Volunteers Conference

Foróige volunteers from all over Ireland came together in the Hodson Bay Hotel in Roscommon recently, for Foróige’s annual volunteer conference. Pat O Meara, Mullinahone and Andrew Barrett, Nenagh attended from Tipperary.

Foróige has over 6,500 volunteers working in its 650 clubs, 160 projects and programmes, including Leadership for Life; Be Healthy Be Happy, the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), and the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Programme, which celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year. Foróige volunteers are essential to the organisation’s engagement with over 50,000 young people year after year.

This was the 49th annual Foróige Volunteers Conference. The theme of the conference this year was ‘Foróige Volunteers – preparing young people for a changing world’ and it also explored the future direction of youth work and best practice within the sector. Psychologist and Author Shane Martin gave the conference keynote address on the theme of happiness.