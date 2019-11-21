On behalf of the Bourke Family we would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who supported and helped organise our table quiz held in Pa's Bar, Upperchurch on Friday, November 8. Over 30 teams on the night took part and it was a very enjoyable evening for the entire community answering the quizmasters trivia questions. €3,503.00 was raised from this event with all proceeds in aid of the Tipperary Branch of the Parkinsons Association of Ireland. Meetings for the Tipperary Branch are held in Thurles, Nenagh, and Clonmel . Any one that would like to attend meetings please contact Mary Carey 0863916726n(Thurles), Marian Burke 0872966296 (Nenagh) and Mary Finnegan 0861224283 (Clonmel). New members are always welcome. Pictured at presentation: back row left to right: Ava Bourke, Alan Bourke, Deirdre Bourke, Martin Bourke, Paddy Bourke, Donal O'Brien, Tom Bourke, Thomas Bourke, Margaret Bourke & Maggie Bourke. Front row left to right: John Carey (Branch Treasurer), Martin Bourke, Chris Bourke & Mary Carey (Branch Secretary)